Teachers Receive Prestigious Awards

Ten teachers have gone to the top of the class after copping the 2019 Royal Fidelity National Distinguished Teachers’ Awards.

The awards, established in 2010 are held each year by the Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank & Trust (Barbados) Ltd., in association with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, to acknowledge the immense contribution teachers make towards Barbados’ development.

The awardees have excelled in every area of the teaching profession, from nursery to tertiary education.

Those in the winners’ row are:

Nursery School:

Anya Holmes – Eden Lodge Nursery

Primary School:

Anderson Butcher – St. Martin’s Mangrove Primary School

Cynara Colucci-Francis – St. Christopher Primary School

Shioma Porte – Ellerton Primary School

Norma Warner – Charles F. Broome Primary School

Secondary School:

Astrid Alleyne – St. Leonard’s Boys’ Secondary School

Dave Jackman – Springer Memorial Secondary School



Sixth Form

LaTeisha Leon-Barker – The Lodge School

Special Needs

Shantel Lynch – Erdiston Special School

Tertiary

Walter Harris – Barbados Community College

Royal Fidelity’s Vice President and Barbados Country Head, Jillian Nunes, said that in spite of the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the awardees were very vocal about their passion for teaching.

“During times of uncertainty, it’s these feel good stories that bring us together as a community. The inception of the Royal Fidelity National Distinguished Teachers’ Awards was based on the understanding that great teachers inspire greatness in students, and accordingly should receive acknowledgement for their sterling service, especially those efforts which involve going above and beyond to motivate students. Deservedly so, great teachers must be lauded for their role in shaping this nation by educating our future leaders,” she emphasized.

Members of the general public, including fellow teachers, school administrators, parents and students, were invited to nominate teachers with no less than five years teaching experience across both public and private schools.

The ‘Blue Ribbon Judging Panel’, comprising retired Principal of The St. Michael School and Chief Judge, Shelton Perkins; retired Deputy Principal of the Barbados Community College, Dr. Sylvia Hackett; and former Principal of Lawrence T. Gay Primary School, Beverley Parris, chose the 10 outstanding teachers who exemplify excellence in education.

Queen’s College received a $500 prize for submitting the most nominations.