Hoteliers pleased with island reopening

Hoteliers on island are pleased with news commercial flights will be returning the island from mid-July.



One of them, Gerry Lewis, General Manager of Radisson Aquatica, says they’re especially pleased to hear about the protocols to which visitors will have to adhere once they come to the island.



Mr Lewis says there’s a small core team at the hotel which has started training, but as more staff return, they will undergo protocol briefings and instruction on things like cleaning rooms and high touch areas, as well as putting on and removing PPE.



And while the team at Radisson has been anticipating the return of international flights for some time, some of their regulars are also calling with questions.

Gerry Lewis, General Manager of Radisson Aquatica