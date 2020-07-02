Airlines express interest in regional travel

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of intra-regional travel with the liquidation of LIAT, a number of airlines in the southern Caribbean have expressed interest in expanding to serve the area.



This from Prime Minister and outgoing CARICOM Chair Mia Amor Mottley who was a guest on Power 95 FM Grenada’s The Ladies Room.



She says regional governments are committed to ensuring affordable, safe and reliable transport for the people and assured travelers they will not be left stranded.

Prime Minister Mottley says it’s regrettable that it has come to this point with LIAT.



She says going forward the various heads of Government will be reviewing air taxes and airline licenses in efforts to create a stimulating travel environment, as travel has a multiplier effect on regional economies.

Prime Minister Mottley also notes the private sector has a key role to play in LIAT’s future.