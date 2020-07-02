BWU continues talks with Purity Bakeries

It is day two of talks between the Barbados Workers Union and the management of Purity bakeries over a number of issues affecting workers at the bakery.



This after dozens of staffers staged a brief work stoppage Wednesday.



Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union, Dwaine Paul tells CBC NEWS talks so far concerning grievances of workers have been favourable.



Mr. Paul says they have been able to settle two of the key issues however meetings continue Thursday to resolve a number of other matters.



CBC understands one of them involves the reinstatement of the 40-hour work week.

Deputy General Secretary, Barbados Workers Union, Dwaine Paul

Drivers, cleaners, operators, general workers and bakers protested on the Collymore Rock, St Michael compound after being told the temporary pay cut and reduction in hours they agreed to because of COVID-19 would be extended.