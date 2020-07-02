Man in serious condition following road accident

A young man is in serious but stable condition, following a two vehicle crash Tuesday.



Police say 29 year old Cody Harris of number 329 Emerald Park West, St. Philip was the driver of a motorcar which collided with a lorry along Boarded Hall Road, St. George about 1:25 in the afternoon.



The truck was driven by 38 year old Mohammed Pandor of South Bend Road, Pine Gardens, St. Michael.



The vehicles were reportedly travelling in opposite directions and collided head on as they rounded a bend in the road, rendering it impassable for some time.



The driver of the car was unresponsive at the scene, while the truck driver complained of pain and injuries to both his feet.



Both were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.







