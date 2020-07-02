Political Analyst believes LIAT debacle will be the ultimate test for CARICOM

Regional pollster and political analyst Peter Wickham believes the whole LIAT debacle and securing an amicable resolution to the situation is going to be the ultimate test of the resolve of CARICOM.



Wickham tells CBC NEWS that although it makes sense to collapse the airline given its insolvency it would be interesting to see how regional heads manoeuvre in settling claims to creditors as well as meeting the payment due to workers.

Mr. Wickhams says given the exorbitant sums owed he is hoping that when all is settled that the hardworking airlines workers are not the ones disadvantaged.

