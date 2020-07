Government is continuing its Covid 19 testing as well as strengthening its response systems in anticipation of a second wave with the return of commercial flights.



This from acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George.

He says this is necessary even though Barbados is approaching five weeks of no Covid-19 positive tests.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George

Dr. George says all the necessary protocols are being implemented for the resumption of commercial flights on July 12th.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George