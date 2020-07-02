Bill to enhance small business sector coming

A National Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Bill is to be taken to Parliament before year end. Additional measures are also coming to enhance the sector.



The announcement was made by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce, Esworth Reid, during the release of findings of the Barbados Coalition of Service Industries’ COVID-19 Impact Study, at the company’s Harbour Industrial Estate, St. Michael headquarters.



According to Mr Reid, when enacted, the bill will create the legislative space to facilitate expanding growth in the MSME sector.

