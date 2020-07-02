Insurance companies trying to maintain current premiums

Insurance companies in Barbados are doing their best to hold motor insurance premiums, especially now that many people are out of work.



However, General Manager of Co-operators General Insurance, Anton Lovell, says there’s concern about the reckless behaviour displayed by some motorists.



He reveals there was a fall-off in motor vehicle accidents during the national shutdown due to COVID-19, which insurance officials hoped would continue after the lockdown ended.

