Insurance companies in Barbados are doing their best to hold motor insurance premiums, especially now that many people are out of work.
However, General Manager of Co-operators General Insurance, Anton Lovell, says there’s concern about the reckless behaviour displayed by some motorists.
He reveals there was a fall-off in motor vehicle accidents during the national shutdown due to COVID-19, which insurance officials hoped would continue after the lockdown ended.
Insurance companies trying to maintain current premiums
