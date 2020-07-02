Antigua looking to invest millions in a new LIAT

Antigua and Barbuda is reportedly committed to investing millions towards the new LIAT.



The conditions of the loan secured prior to the Covid-19 crisis require the borrowed resources be invested in the carrier.



Minister of Information, Melford Nicholas revealed plans to reserve the LIAT 2020 Limited new company name.



Antigua and Barbuda is against the liquidation of LIAT 1974 Limited without a plan to create the necessary connectivity which regional integration requires.

Minister of Information in Antigua and Barbuda, Melford Nicholas

Mr Nicholls notes that already an airline in the southern Caribbean has increased marketing of its services.

