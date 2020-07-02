DaSilva entertains with hundred but frontline batsmen struggle

Reserve Joshua DaSilva shone with a sparkling unbeaten hundred while speedster Shannon Gabriel reiterated his fitness with a three-wicket haul but concern remained over West Indies’ frontline batting after an indifferent display on the third day of their four-day ‘inter-squad’ warm-up match on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old DaSilva stroked 133 not out as Jason Holder’s XI were dismissed for 272 in their first innings after resuming the day at Old Trafford on 120 for five.

Unbeaten overnight on 60, DaSilva struck 17 fours off 248 deliveries in a shade over six hours at the crease.

He dominated a 71-run sixth wicket partnership with Raymon Reifer who made 22, and put on a further 77 for the seventh wicket with Alzarri Joseph who struck a cameo 38 off 36 balls with five fours and a six.

Left-arm seamer Preston McSween snatched the last three wickets to fall to end with three for 28.

In reply, Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI laboured to 112 for seven with only reserve batsman Kyle Mayers, with a robust unbeaten 40 from 37 balls, showing any enterprise.

In fact, the left-hander was the only batsman to pass 20 as Brathwaite perished cheaply for three and opening partner John Campbell managed four.

Shamarh Brooks (16), Shai Hope (0) and Roston Chase (6), expected to comprise West Indies’ middle order for next week’s first Test at Southampton, all failed.

While Brooks and Hope hit half-centuries in last week’s three-day contest here, Chase remains the worry with scores of 37 and four in his outing to go along with Wednesday’s failure.

It was Gabriel, named among the reserves for this tour following ankle surgery last December, who did the damage at the top of the order when he knocked over Campbell and Hope to leave the innings in ruins at nine for three.

When Holder accounted for Brooks and fellow pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed Chase, Brathwaite’s XI were on the ropes at 49 for five but Mayers added 21 for the sixth wicket with Rahkeem Cornwall (15) and 33 for the seventh with Anderson Phillip (6) to keep the innings afloat.

In a counter-attacking innings, Mayers blasted four fours and two sixes to maintain his decent form on tour.

Gabriel was outstanding with three for 34 from seven overs to follow up his four wickets in the first three-day game.

