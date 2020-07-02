Brathwaite nèe Willett, Eldoreena Anita

Of #13 Warrens Crescent, St. Thomas, formerly of United Kingdom and Barracks Road, Bank Hall, St. Michael – retired seamstress of Royal Masonic Hospital, London, U.K.

Beloved-Wife of Seymour Brathwaite.

Devoted-Mother of Cedric Brathwaite and the late Cecelia Brathwaite.

Cherished-Grandmother of Tyrone Henry and Carl Brathwaite of the U.K.

Great-Grandmother of Sienna-Rai, Kiyah and Amari Henry of the U.K.

Loving-Sister of Grace Nurse, Thelma Cummings, Ira Jessamy, Phylis Gates and Michael Willett of Canada.

Loving-Aunt of Selma Douglas of the U.K., Sondra Willett-Elcock, Marcia Smith, Ricardo Jessamy, Heather Nurse, Gianne and Anthony Willett of Canada, Yolande and Glenfield Jessamy, Robyn Gates of Canada, Erwin Nurse of the U.S.A. and the late Desmond Willett.

Great-Aunt of many.

Cousin of the Coombs family of Canada.

Sister-in-law of Basil Jessamy and Joyce Willett of Canada.

Relative of Cecil Brathwaite, Francine Blackman, Gloria Willett and Carol Morris.

The funeral of Eldoreena Anita Brathwaite nèe Willett leaves Keith Jones Funeral Home, Passage Road, St. Michael on Monday July 6th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. for the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for the service of Thanksgiving, followed by the interment in Summit Gardens.

The family invites you to stream the Funeral Service on YouTube at https://youtu.be/M8dGS-46s6c.

Floral tributes may be sent to Keith Jones Funeral Home no later than 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Condolences may be sent to: keithjonesfunerals@caribsurf.com