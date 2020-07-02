Conliffe, Patricia Genevieve

Age 74, of Thorpe’s, St. James – former employee of Silver Sands Hotel.

Mother of David Callender ofthe U.S.A., Neil and Mark Conliffe.

Grandmother of Juneila, Keniel and Makyla Conliffe.

Mother-in-law of Kerry Callender, Patricia Conliffe and Debbie Grant.

Sister of Jubilee Blackett, Sybil Webster and Anthony Callender.

Relative of the Lee, Callender, Blackett and Small families.

Friend of Martinette Forde, Jackie Morris, Margaret, Mavis Rowe, Sis Lolita Holder and many others.

The funeral of Patricia Genevieve Conliffe leaves the Tranquility Chapel of Two Sons Funeral Home, Stadium Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael on Friday 3rd July, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. for the Emmanuel Baptist Church, President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 11:00 a.m. for A Home Going Service. The cortege will then proceed to St. Andrew Parish Church for the Interment.

The Organist is asked to attend.

Floral arrangements can be sent to the Tranquility Chapel of Two Sons Funeral Home no later than 9:15 a.m. on Friday.

Viewing of the body will take place in the Tranquility Chapel of Two Sons Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. today Thursday 2nd July, 2020

Condolences can be emailed to: twosonsfh@hotmail.com