Fitt née Moore, Joyce Veronica

Age73, of #435, 14th Avenue, Wanstead Gardens, St. James and formerly of Buckingham Road, Bank Hall, St. Michael – retired Civil Servant.

Daughter of the late Cecil and Elnita Moore.

Wife of Corwin Fitt.

Sister of Vinston Moore of the U.K., Adrian and Gregory Moore, Pamela Harper of the U.S.A. and the late Delisle Moore.

Aunt of Errico Harper, Cecil, Anthony and Michael Moore and many others.

Godmother of Shenice and many others.

Sister-in-law of Michael Harper, Colleen Moore, Elaine, Susan, Angela and William Fitt, Joshlyn, Andrew and Jackie Yearwood.

Relative of the Powers and Alleyne families.

Friend of Denise Cooke, Joan Lorde, Marjorie Marshall, Elma Boyce, Benita and Karen – Caregivers and many others.

The funeral of Joyce Veronica Fitt née Moore leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Upper Hindsbury Road, St. Michael on Tuesday July 7th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. for The Church of Christ the King, Rock Dundo, Cave Hill, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for the Service of Praise and Thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the Interment.

The funeral service can be viewed live on YouTube at: kd34streamingservices

Flowers may be sent to Paramount Funeral Home no later than 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday July 7th, 2020

The body will repose for viewing in the Chapel of Paramount Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. on Monday July 6th, 2020

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed to: paramount@caribsurf.com

Mourners are asked to adhere to the social distancing protocol