Graham nèe Dottin, Eugene Estelle

Age 94, of Colleton Land, St. John – Devoted member of Cliff Cottage Nazarene Church.

Daughter of the late Eleazer Inniss and Mary Dottin.

Sister of Sheila Graham, Gregston White and the late Gwendoline Lashley, Ivy Thornhill, Marion Grant and Algernon Inniss of the U.K.

Aunt of Daphne, Richard, Joyce, Winfield and Ronald all of the U.K.

Cousin of Oswald Inniss and Grace Phillips.

Relative of the Inniss, Dottin and Phillips families.

Friend of Celeste Waldron – Caregiver and family and members of the Cliff Cottage Church.

The funeral of Eugene Estelle Graham née Dottin leaves Belmont Funeral Home on Monday, 6th, July 2020 at 1:30 p.m. for St. John Parish Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 3:00 p.m. for the service. The cortege will then proceed to St. John Parish Church Cemetery for the interment.

The organist is asked to attend.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Belmont Funeral Home no later than 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Please be reminded of the protocol of physical distancing, wearing of mask and sanitizing of hands must be followed.