Greene, Isoline Lorraine

Age 93, affectionately known as “Nell”, of Fairfield Road, Carrington Village, St. Michael, and the Geriatric Hospital, Beckles Road, St. Michael.

Loving-Mother of Anne Thorne, Johnice and Patricia Greene.

Cherished-Grandmother of Dr. Carol-Ann Phillips.

Loving-Great-Grandmother of Kya and Keejai Phillips.

Sister of Geraldine Morris, Muriel, Milton, Orrie, and Winston Clarke, the late Oscar Deane, Gwendolyn Clarke, and Leroy Clarke.

Aunt of Moreen Bridgeman, Peechis Reeves, Gloria Deane, Isalene Alleyne, Lloyd and Keith Clarke, Orlaine Clarke-Moore, Ernesta Britton, Leroy, Urban, Stephen, and Jacqueline Morris, Randolyn Kowlessar, Andrea Murray, Earl and O’Neal Deane, Earl Clarke, Carol Bradshaw, Joyce Best, Yvonne Bootman, Gloria Greene, Lavon Chase, Willis Gill, and many others.

Great-Aunt of Karen DePaul, Ian Bridgeman, Avril Haynes, Junia Daniel, Verlinda Deane, Fay Eastman, and many others.

Godmother of Judy Whitehall and many others.

Mother-in-law of Teddy Thorne.

Relative of David Phillips.

Friend of Janice Chandler, the late Audrey Haynes and family, the late Sheila Catwell-Wood and family and many others.

The funeral of Isoline Lorraine Greene leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Upper Hindsbury Road, St. Michael on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. for The Cathedral of St. Michael and All Angels, St. Michael’s Row, Bridgetown, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 2:00 p.m. for the Service of Praise and Thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the Interment.

The funeral service can be viewed live on YouTube at: kd34streamingservices

Flowers may be sent to Paramount Funeral Home no later than 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday July 8th, 2020

The body will repose for viewing in the Chapel of Paramount Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 7th, 2020

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed: paramount@caribsurf.com

Mourners are asked to adhere to the social distancing protocol.