Griffith née Mitchell, Clarissa Adina

Age 87, of “Kabod Elohyim”, Jackson Tenantry, Jackson, St. Michael, A devoutChristian andmember of the Church of God Reformation Movement, Chapman Street.

Wife of Rev. Elliott Griffith.

Mother of Rev. David Griffithof the U.S.A., Michael Wayne Griffith, Sandra Griffith-Carrington of the University of the West Indies, Open Campus.

Grandmother of David Ryan Griffith and Michael E. Griffith of the U.S.A., Kimberley Griffith –Attorney-at-law, Michael J.E. Griffith and Leah Thorne-Carrington.

Mother-in-law of Eugene Griffith of the U.S.A. andPastor John Carrington.

Relative of the Mitchell, Harris and Edwards families.

A Home Going Thanksgiving Service for the life of Clarissa Adina Griffith née Mitchell takes place on Monday 6th July 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of God, Chapman Street, St. Michael, follow by the interment at Westbury Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, “The Lawns”, Vauxhall, Christ Church, no later than 7:30 a.m., on Monday 6th July 2020, or may be delivered to the Church before the start of the service.

Visitation will take place at the Church of God, Jackson, St. Michael from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. today Sunday, July 5th, 2020, during this time tributes will take place.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: E. Pamela Small Funeral Services