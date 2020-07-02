Harris, Marva Veronica

Affectionately known as “Auntie”, ofJordan’s, St. George, formerly of Deacons Farm, St. Michael.

Beloved-Mother of Jennifer Harris of Massey United, Michael Harris of Hatts Freighting, Pauline Harris of Sagicor, Richard Harris of the U.S.A. and Joeann Harris of Good Shepherd Primary School.

Grandmother of Jerrard and Donisha Harris and Kyle Williams.

Sister of Desmond Lashley of M.T.W., David Lashley, Beaulah Chambers of the New York Department of Corrections, U.S.A., Cecil Lashley and Annette Beckett.

Aunt of Neketa, Tracey and Omari Lashley, Janae, Tionne and Tiara Allamby.

Mother-in-law of Jerris Harris of the U.S.A. and Wendy Maynard.

Sister-in-law of Shawn Lashley and Jennifer Allamby.

Friend of Enid Clarke, Monica Payne, Dorothy Roett, Althea Thornhill, Heather ‘Pinky’ Brewster, Joan Best, Barbara Clarke, Victor ‘Nobby’ Nurse and many others.

The funeral of Marva Veronica Harris leaves Earl’s Funeral Home, Half Moon Fort, St. Lucy, on Thursday, July 9th at 8:00 a.m. for Black Rock Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ellerslie Road, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for the Service of Thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the interment.

Floral tributes may be sent to Earl’s Funeral Home no later than 4:30 p.m. onWednesday.

Condolences can be made online at www.earlsfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.