Russell, Henderson Jefferson

Age 58, of 2nd Avenue, Vauxhall, Christ Church, formerly of Hothersal, St. John – former employee of Caribbean Confection Co. Ltd.

Son of Waple Clarke and the late O’ Neale Clarke

Devoted-Partner of Ann Jones

Father of Shanice Todd

Brother of Debra and Alvin Russell, Linda, Elaine Herbert of the U.S.A. and the late Edwin Russell

Relative of the Clarke, Mascoll, Mason, Estwick and White

Friend of Olwin and Velma Clarke, Tyrone Carrington, Joselyn Knight and many others

The funeral of Henderson Jefferson Russell leaves Anderson Funeral Home, Lower Barbarees Hill, St. Michael on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 1:30 p.m. for St. John Cemetery, where relatives and friend are asked to meet at 3:00 p.m. for the Graveside Service and interment.

Floral arrangement may be sent to Anderson Funeral Home no later than 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Viewing will take place at the graveside from 2:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Condolences may be sent to: andersonfuneralhome@caribsurf.com