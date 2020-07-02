Sobers, Thania Dana

Age 40, of Downes Gap, St. Thomas – Proprietor of D & T Variety and former employee of Carlton & A1.

Daughter of Lorna Sealy and Fred Sobers.

Mother of Dhainara Carter.

Stepdaughter of Thelma Sobers.

Sister of Jennifer and Orlando Hunte.

Companion of Derick Carter.

Aunt of Chad Blackman, Curwen Brewster, Whitney Doyle, Lasontha and Samantha Sealy and Shaquille Holder.

Great-Aunt of seven.

Niece of Steven Harper, Sonia Marshall, Patsy and Cheryl Webster.

Cousin of many.

Godmother of Tarika Bennett, Makial Cummins and Tyrique St. John.

Friend of Cheryl Bullard, Sherlana Bartlett, Paula Holder, Phyllis Cummins, Linda Goodridge, Arlene Simmons, Youlitta Headley, the Farley family and many others.

The Graveside Service and the interment for Thania Dana Sobers will take place at Westbury Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 4th, July 2020, where relatives and friends are asked to meet.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Belmont Funeral Home no later than 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Viewing of the body will take place at the graveside from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Please be reminded, that even with relaxed restrictions, the protocol of physical distancing of 3 feet must be followed.