Unusual bathroom leaves people ‘wanting to vomit’

Adding your own personal touches when it comes to decorating and interior design is what turns a house into a home.

Some opt for a timeless look while others throw caution to the wind and create a space in their own image.

Take this homeowner, who said her years of eccentric decorating with bright colours and quirky designs left her £250,000 cottage “unsellable” – and she wouldn’t change a thing.

But the bathroom design choice of one homeowner has gone viral thanks to its bizarre optical illusion effect which has left people ‘wanting to vomit’.

It’s really messing with people’s heads

The white bathroom appears to be fairly ordinary, until it comes to the tiling in the bath, which includes four different patterns, all laid at different angles and intersecting one another at seemingly random points.

The whole design results in the bathroom appearing to be tilted to one side – only made worse by the fact the shower curtain rail looks to also have been installed at a slanted angle.

When some argued that the lop-sided rail was simply a trick of the mind, one was determined to prove them wrong and added parallel lines to the image to show it was higher on one end – seemingly making it very difficult to keep the curtain closed.

One person added lines in a bid to prove the curtain rail was wonky

The image was shared on Facebook with the caption: “I know I have someone here who this will bother.”

It racked up more than 40,000 shares and 9,000 comments with many branding the design headache-inducing, as one commented: “Makes me want to vomit.”

A second wrote: “No way, instant migraine from looking at that.”