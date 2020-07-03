Barbados News

BWA tackling brown water problem

The Barbados Water Authority intends to use modern pipes with a concrete lining to alleviate the issue of brown/rust colored water residents in communities have reported flowing from their taps

Acting General Manager John Mwanza, says the problem lies with the types of pipes used back then.

