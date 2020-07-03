The Barbados Water Authority intends to use modern pipes with a concrete lining to alleviate the issue of brown/rust colored water residents in communities have reported flowing from their taps
Acting General Manager John Mwanza, says the problem lies with the types of pipes used back then.
BWA tackling brown water problem
