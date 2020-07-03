Donation made to Ann Hill School

The Principal of the Ann Hill School has described the move to online learning as a positive one.



Emelda Belle says it has been a learning experience, which required considerable training for teachers on the use of G suite in the initial stages.



However parents, siblings and a donation of tablets have helped to get the over 100 students online.



Ms. Belle says the school, which caters to pupils with special needs, has also adopted several strategies to ensure its charges continue their studies.

Principal Ann Hill School, Emelda Belle