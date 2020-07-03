Man loses life tragically in road accident

A 25 year old man lost his life Thursday night after a single-vehicle crash.



Police have identified the deceased as Anthony Brathwaite of Mills Apartments, Piton Road, St James.



They say the young man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was reportedly going in a northerly direction from Warrens to Redman Village when he struck a jersey barrier.



The vehicle burst into flames on impact around 9:50pm.



Emergency crews were pressed into action with the Barbados Fire Service responding with one fire tender and six officers.



Only charred remains were left of Brathwaite.



As police investigations continue, the force has turned to the public, asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident to contact District A Police Station at 4307242.



