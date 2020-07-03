Bristol née Williams, June Ann

Age 63, of Pritchard Hill, St. Patrick’s, Christ Church, former employee of Verdun House and Marina House, former Addiction Counseling student at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

Daughter of the late Sybil Validum and LJ Williams.

Mother of Victoria Bristol and Andreá and Richard Leonard.

Grandmother of Richerrda, Mickel, Tai, Rashad, Antonio and Akeisha.

Great-Grandmother of Nasir.

Sister of Henry and Joel Validum of the U.S.A., Michael Moonsammy of Guyana, Sabrina Hunte, Diane Persaud, Mary Moore, Sonia Williams and Joy Maria Wilson of Guyana.

Mother-in-law of Sandra and Michelle Leonard.

Niece of four.

Aunt of twenty-five.

Cousin of forty.

Friend of many of Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad.

The Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of June Ann Bristol née Williams will take place on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, St. Patrick’s, Christ Church, where relatives, friends are asked to meet.

No mourning colours.

Floral and plant tributes may be delivered to Lyndhurst Funeral Home no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday

Enquires of the funeral entrusted to: Lyndhurst Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be posted to: www.lyndhurstfuneralhome.com