Carter, Erline Erla

Age 70, of #2 Glendale Close, Golden Rock Pineland, St. Michael.

Mother of James, Joan, Patsy, Dennis, Ricky, Brenda, Ian and Jeffery.

Grandmother of twenty-one.

Great grandmother of fifteen.

Relative of the Carter, Browne and Waithe families.

Friend of Pat, Judy, Grace, and many others.

The funeral of Erline Erla Carter leaves L.E. Smith Funeral Home St. Michael’s Row, Bridgetown on Tuesday 7th, July at 8:30 a.m. for People’s Cathedral, Bishop’s Court Hill, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10.00 a.m. for a service of thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for interment.

Floral tributes may be delivered to L.E Smith Funeral Home no later than 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Viewing takes place in the chapel of L.E Smith Funeral Home Monday 6th, July.

Please observe the protocol for social distancing.