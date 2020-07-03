Holloway, Carlotta

Loving-Wife of Cleophas Holloway.

Mother of Harriet, Rodney, Annette, and Ann-Marie.

Grandmother of Letheshia, Natasha, Rodney Mark, and Christopher.

Great-Grandmother of Jaevery, Quintin, Samaya, Asir, Gianciarlo, and Julian.

Sister of Hazeldean Knight and Irene Clinton.

Aunt of many of Barbados, the U.S.A., Canada and the U.K.

A Graveside Service and Interment for Carlotta Holloway will take place on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church.

The service can be viewed via live streaming at: https://inlovingmemory.online/CarlottaHollaway

Floral arrangements may be sent to Tudor’s Funeral Home no later than 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Condolences may be posted online at: www.tudorsfuneralhome.com .