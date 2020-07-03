Hutchinson, Vernon Alfonso

Age 94, of Prospect, St. James, formerly of the United Kingdom – retired Bus Conductor of the London Transport Executive, member of the James Street Methodist Church.

Husband of the late Norma Hutchinson.

Father of Irvine, Vernon, Edward, Len Arthur and John Hutchinson all of the U.K. and Victor Hutchinson – retiredPrincipal of Deighton Griffith School.

Son of the late Harold Blackman and Beryl Thomas née Hutchinson.

Brother of Norman Yearwood of the U.K., Zeta Thomas, Esme Yearwood and the late Haldon Yearwood.

Friend of Martin Brathwaite.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Vernon Alfonso Hutchinson will takes place on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church. Theinterment follows immediately after, in the Flamboyant Lawns of the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church.

The Resident Organist is asked to attend.

Flowers may be sent to E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, “The Lawns”, Vauxhall, Christ Church no later than 12:30 p.m., on Saturday 11th July 2020 or may be delivered to the Chapel of the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, before the start of the service.

Visitation takes place in the chapel of E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, “The Lawns”, Vauxhall, Christ Church from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday 10th July 2020

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: E. Pamela Small Funeral Services