Prescod, Alphaeus

Age 82, of Campaign Castle, Christ Church – retired Mason of the Ministry of Transport and Works.

Husband of Phyllis Prescod.

Father of Kay, Erwin and Erskine Prescod.

Grandfather of Challenor Grimes, Neekaie Beckles-Clarke and Tristan Alleyne.

Brother of David Prescod of the U.K., Ernest and Keith Prescod and the late Lyris Williams and Courtney Prescod.

Uncle of Reginald Prescod, Marcile Cummins, Pearline Thorpe, Katrina Alleyne, Duncan and David Moore.

Relative of the Hart, Miller and Prescod families.

Friend of many.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Alphaeus Prescod will takes place on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Philip Parish Church, the interment follows immediately in the Church yard.

Flowers may be sent to E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, “The Lawns”, Vauxhall, Christ Church, on Wednesday 8th July 2020 no later than 7:30 a.m., or may be delivered to St. Philip Parish Church, before the start of the service.

Visitation takes place in the chapel of E. Pamela Small Funeral Home, “The Lawns”, Vauxhall, Christ Church from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday 7th July 2020

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: E. Pamela Small Funeral Services