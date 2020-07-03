Tasker, Carl Winston Herbert

Age 70, of Craigg Road, St. Lawrence, Christ Church and formerly of Drax Hall, St. George.

Son of the late Winston and Constance Tasker.

Special-Friend of Helena Mann.

Stepfather of Kimberly Mann.

Brother of Orlean Ryce, Angela Paul, Marilyn Holligan, Haldine, Victor, Alex, Trevor, Genica and Wayne Tasker and Beverley Clarke.

Uncle of Sandra Clarke, Lianne, Rommel, Nicole, Alana, Ronia, Junior and Shakira Tasker, Dale Holligan, Ruthann King, Donna Herbert, Alvin Holder and many others.

Brother-in-law of Claude Clarke, Jefferey Holligan, Diana King-Tasker, Donna, Rosette, Gillian and Doriel Tasker.

Cousin of many.

Relative of the Gittens, Wiltshire and Brathwaite families.

Friend of many.

A Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Carl Winston Herbert Tasker will take place on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Brighton, St. George, followed by the interment in the Churchyard.

The Organist and Members of the Choir are asked to attend.

Flowers may be delivered to St. George’s Home for Funerals no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday.

Viewing takes place at St. George’s Home for Funerals, Carmichael House, Carmichael, St. George from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday July 7th, 2020 and from 2:30 p.m. until the commencement of the Service at the Church.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to St. George’s Home for Funerals.

Online condolences may be posted to: sydjonesfunerals.com