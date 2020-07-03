Sir Everton To Receive An Official Funeral

Barbadian cricketing legend, Sir Everton Weekes, is to be accorded an official funeral.

This was revealed this afternoon by Minister of the Creative Economy, Culture and Sports, John King, after consultation with the family of Sir Everton, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95.

Sir Everton, the last of the Barbadian cricketing trio known affectionately across the world as The Three Ws — the other two being the late Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott — was a masterful batsman who helped to set the foundation for nearly two decades of unbroken West Indies rule of the cricket world.

Minister King explained that the funeral arrangements were still being worked out, but that an announcement would be made shortly about the date, time and place of the service and burial.

“The Government of Barbados is more than satisfied that Sir Everton is deserving of this honour, given the glory he brought to himself, his country and the region by the high calibre of his sportsmanship and conduct on and off the field,” King said.

“He is, without doubt, the kind of individual young Barbadians and West Indies should emulate.”

When CARICOM Heads of Government met via Zoom this morning for the official hand over of chairmanship from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, they stood in silence for one minute as a mark of respect to Sir Everton.