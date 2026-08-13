The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness has been receiving an increase in complaints about homeless people causing issues in the city, particularly Independence Square, Heroes Square, Jubilee Gardens, Golden Square and other public spaces.

President, Kemar Saffrey, says this is why the Alliance brought together key stakeholders to discuss the matter, which is quickly becoming a major concern.

He held a national consultation on homelessness in Bridgetown and surrounding communities, at the Radisson Aquatica.

He says some of the players are representatives from the Barbados Police Service, Barbados Fire Service, Psychiatric Hospital, and the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others.

And Saffrey says while people may ask why these homeless individuals are not seeking refuge at the Spry Street Shelter, managed by his organisation, some of them refuse to use the facility.

He also notes that his team is wary of who is allowed to stay at the 24-hour shelter.