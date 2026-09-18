Barbadians urged to join Independence celebrations
Barbadians locally and in the diaspora are being encouraged to unite in celebration of the country’s 60 years of Independence and five years as a republic.
The appeal comes from Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams, who is urging Barbadians to wear the national colours and decorate their communities in the national colours.
He was speaking during a press conference held earlier this evening at Ilaro Court to announce plans for the grand celebrations.