The Barbados Association for the Blind is continuing to provide employment opportunities for its members.

Administrative Assistant, Shanika Bradshaw, says beyond those opportunities also extend to others who are blind or visually impaired.

Speaking at the Healthy Living Expo at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre last weekend, Ms Bradshaw says she hopes to make more people aware that the association still exists.

She says it is great exposure for businesses, and she hopes to establish corporate partnerships for the association.