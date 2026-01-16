Music can be used as a vehicle to development.

And Kevin “Sluggy Dan” Watson is paying it forward to develop the next generation through his production Bim Got Talent.

He credits some of the island’s music pioneers, Pernell Farley, Randy Eastmond and Dwayne Grazette for investing in him as a youngster, and says now is his time to do the same.

However, Mr. Watson says that a lot of the success happens behind the scenes, and though someone may not have vocal ability, they may be able to shine in other aspects of a production.

The finale of Bim Got Talent comes off on January 20th at Cricket Legends.