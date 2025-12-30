Surge in respiratory illnesses is straining Barbados’ healthcare system
Barbados is seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses, with two acute deaths reported in recent weeks.
The rise in cases is placing added pressure on the healthcare system, prompting officials to urge residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves and the wider community.
Health authorities stress that special care should be given to safeguarding vulnerable populations as respiratory viruses continue to circulate.
Our Anesta Henry has that story.