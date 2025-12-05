Barbados gymnastics team off to CARIFTA Championships

Barbados will be represented by a 20-member team at this year’s edition of CARIFTA Gymnastics.

The Championships are set to take place this weekend in Trinidad and Tobago.

The team departed the Grantley Adams International Airport Thursday, accompanied by parents and officials, hoping to improve on last year’s performance.

Team Manager Charmaine Walcott says she is confident of a bigger medal haul this time around.

Head Coach Allison Jackson says the team is fully prepared.

Competitors Juliette Sunny and Oyinda Bullarow are eager to represent Barbados and make the country proud.