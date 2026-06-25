EU official calls for greater Caribbean-EU cooperation to combat illicit trafficking

A European Union official says the Caribbean is now a major transit point for illicit goods headed to Europe and is urging greater collaboration between the two regions to address the issue.

This concern was highlighted at the start of a two-day workshop on international legal cooperation in criminal matters between the Caribbean region and the EU via EUROJUST contact points at Hotel Indigo in Hastings today.

Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States and the OECS, Her Excellency Fiona Ramsey, says this can have serious implications if no action is taken.

She said closer cooperation is essential to combat the trafficking of illicit goods.