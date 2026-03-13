The sudden closure of the Aquatic Centre at Wildey last evening has prompted swift intervention from Minister of Sports, Charles Griffith, who has moved to ensure Barbados’ swimmers can continue training ahead of next month’s CARIFTA Aquatics Championships set for Martinique.

The Aquatic Centre was closed shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday by the Ministry of Health, just ahead of the national swimmers’ scheduled evening training session.

Glyne Harrison, president of the Barbados Aquatics Sports Association, confirmed the shutdown, explaining that the filtration system at the facility was reportedly not functioning properly.

Swimmers and their parents were informed that the Aquatic Centre could remain closed for at least two weeks while the issue is addressed.

With the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships set for April 3 to 8, just 17 days away, +it left the athletes temporarily without a training venue.

However, Minister Griffith quickly stepped in, directing that Barbados’ CARIFTA swimming team be granted permission to train at the Ursuline Convent Pool until the start of the championships.

Minister Griffith said, “Our swimmers must not be disadvantaged in any way in their bid for podium places on the regional swimming stage, which is a preparation for Los Angeles in 2028.”

Speaking to CBC Sports, Minister Griffith said it is imperative that Barbados’ swimmers have access to adequate training and the necessary facilities to properly prepare for the competition.

Meanwhile, BASA president Harrison added that the situation has highlighted the need for more swimming facilities similar to the Aquatic Centre. He also welcomed the government’s initiative to expand access to such venues, noting that the cost of securing alternative training facilities can be significant for the swimming community.

Barbados will send a 31-member team to this year’s CARIFTA Aquatics Championships. Last year, they enjoyed a strong showing, finishing the 2025 edition with 32 medals.