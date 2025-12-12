CBC NewsNight Invites You to Enter Christmas Tree Contest

The first entries are in for the CBC News Night Christmas Tree Competition.

Take a look and remember you too can be a part of it by submitting a picture of your decorated Christmas tree to christmas@cbc.bb.

Your entries will be showcased on CBC NewsNight and posted on our website, where viewers will get to vote for the standout tree of the season.

The person who has the photo or video with the most votes will take home a gift basket.

Entries close on December 26, and we will reveal the winner on December 28.

Don’t wait. Send in those photos and videos early to boost your chances of winning.