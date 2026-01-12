Appeal launched to help Akira Carter raise US$120,000 for urgent medical care

An urgent appeal is underway to raise one hundred and twenty thousand US dollars for Akira Carter, mother of up-and-coming soca artist “A.J Carter”.

Friend Nicolette Regis recalls that on December 27 last year, Akira woke up with severe migraines and chills, which she attributed to the weather.

She decided to sleep it off, but was awoken with pins and needles in her hands and feet.

A visit to the doctor provided no answers, and she returned home, but her condition quickly deteriorated.

Akira eventually lost all mobility and sensation in her legs and was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she has been a patient since New Year’s Day.

Ms Regis says Akira’s medical information has been sent to four overseas hospitals, all of which suspect a serious neurological deficit.

Akira is expected to require between 12 and 18 months of rehabilitation.