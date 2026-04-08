Barbados-Cuba relief initiative seeks public support

The Hibiscus Sports and Culture Foundation has partnered with several entities to provide assistance to Cuba through the Barbados-Cuba Relief initiative.

Cultural Director and Logistics Coordinator Akealii Hall says Cubans are facing difficulty accessing basic items, including food, due to ongoing disruptions linked to the United States blockade.

He is inviting members of the public to support the initiative.

Persons interested in donating can contribute physical items such as canned and dry goods, solar photovoltaic modules, battery-operated devices, hygiene and baby products, and medications, or make cash donations via the foundation’s bank account.