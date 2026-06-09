BARP Charitable Trust offers postgraduate scholarship

One lucky postgraduate student is set to benefit from a $10,000 scholarship opportunity.

The scholarship is being awarded by the Barbados Association of Retired Persons Charitable Trust, which is accepting applications from full-time Barbadian postgraduate students at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

It is part of the BARP Charitable Trust’s effort to promote research into areas associated with ageing that affect the senior population.

Chair of the Trust, Teresa Marshall, says it is their hope that the research being supported through this scholarship programme will assist not only seniors but also policymakers.

So far, the Trust has awarded seven scholarships.

Applications should be submitted to the School for Graduate Studies at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, by 30 June 2026.