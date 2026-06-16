Caddle praises community support at ‘Art of Her’ competition

Member of Parliament for St Michael South Central, Marsha Caddle, has praised residents of her constituency for their continued commitment to supporting and uplifting their community.

Speaking at the Art of Her competition, Caddle commended community members for their willingness to contribute to initiatives aimed at fostering development and empowerment.

She emphasised that programmes and competitions such as Art of Her do not materialise on their own, but are made possible through the dedication and collaboration of individuals who are invested in the success of their community.

According to the parliamentarian, the intentional efforts of residents and stakeholders are what transform ideas into reality, allowing meaningful projects to move beyond the planning stage to tangibly impact people’s lives.

On the night, Ashley Johnson won the Hair category, Shanice Thompson took home the top prize in the Make-up category, and Antavia Alexander was the winner of the Nail Artistry category.