Cadet Corps highlighted as key youth development tool
Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Brigadier Carlos Lovell, says the Barbados Cadet Corps remains one of the most effective ways to guide young people towards positive choices.
Speaking at a cadet outreach programme yesterday, Brigadier Lovell noted that the corps has over a century of experience in shaping leaders in Barbados.
He says it continues to be a leading platform for instilling discipline and leadership skills among youth.