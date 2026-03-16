Cadet Corps seeking more adult volunteers

The Barbados Cadet Corps has issued a call for committed adults to become officers or provide support in other ways.

This comes as the organisation looks to increase numbers within the 122-year-old youth movement, as mandated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Commandant of the Cadet Corps, Commander Carl Farley, says with the increase in recruits comes a need for additional adult supervision.

Chief Executive Officer Major Pedro Drakes says the Cadet Corps is also seeking individuals with specialised skills.

Training for adults interested in joining the Cadet Corps is scheduled to begin in May and will include a two-week residential camp.