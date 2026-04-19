Cancer Support Services marks 30th anniversary with church service

The Cancer Support Services held its 30th anniversary church service at St. James Parish Church this morning.

The service formed part of activities commemorating three decades of support for individuals affected by cancer, bringing together members, supporters and the wider community in reflection and thanksgiving.

Cancer Support Services continues to play a vital role in providing care, counselling and assistance to patients and their families across Barbados.families across Barbados.

We’ll have details from the event in a subsequent post.