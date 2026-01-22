Cervical cancer advocate calls for open conversations on women’s health

Activist Krystal Penny Bowen is continuing her drive to bring awareness on cervical cancer.

Ms Bowen embarked on her mission in 2022 after her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and died one day after diagnosis.

This year, her theme is, “Let’s Protect Our Cervical Health”.

Ms Bowen says it is imperative that mothers educate their girls about the importance of proper sexual health care.

And she urges women to help demystify such topics in an effort to not make such conversations taboo.