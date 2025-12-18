One philanthropic group is urging people to be more giving.

The call comes from the President of the Eden Lodge Youth Charitable Trust, Dwayne Grazette.

He says this year in particular, the group’s fundraising efforts were met with challenges, and he urges those who can contribute to do so.

Mr Grazette was speaking during the charity’s Christmas give-back programme, which also saw students who sat this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination rewarded.