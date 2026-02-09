Content creator walks across Barbados for gun violence awareness

A 25-year-old content creator walked for more than eight hours across Barbados yesterday to bring attention to gun violence.

Lucius Louis started in St Lucy just after 9 a.m. and ended in Silver Hill, Christ Church, just before 6 p.m.

His journey finished on the hard court in Silver Hill, where 13-year-old Shawnaton Chase lost his life on March 25 last year, when gunmen opened fire during a netball game.

Mr Louis streamed his walk live on TikTok to highlight violence, and it garnered more than one million likes.

CBC caught up with Mr Louis on the hard court.